Man City Suffer Injury Blow Ahead Liverpool Game

Manchester City could be without their captain Bernardo Silva for the first time this season in the Premier League after an injury picked up in the last few days, Manchester Evening News reports.

The City skipper appeared to pick up a problem in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham and was not involved in the midweek win over Newcastle that booked the team’s place in the Carabao Cup final.

While the Blues can celebrate reaching a final, they know that there is increasingly little margin for error in the Premier League after dropping points in five out of six games since the turn of the year.

They travel to Liverpool on Sunday, a ground where Guardiola has only ever won once with City – five years ago.

Silva, who has started the last 16 league games, has not been ruled out of Sunday’s clash but Guardiola was not hopeful when asked about the midfielder after the win over Newcastle.

“Could be okay are not the words. He is an incredible doubt. He will try, I know him, he will try but he is an incredible doubt,” he said.

“We’ll see. Yesterday he said to me, I don’t feel quite good, I want to try. It’s a position that is less dangerous than a hamstring, it’s another type of muscle, but we’ll see.”

In better news, City should be able to call on Nico Gonzalez and Rodri for their midfield after the pair both featured in the 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Tijjani Reijnders produced one of his best performances of the season and will be vying for a start in midfield with Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki.



