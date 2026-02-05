Chukwueze Nominated For Fulham’s GOTM Award

Samuel Chukwueze has been nominated for Fulham’s Goal of the Month award for January, reports Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze was nominated for his goal in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

With Marco Silva’s side trailing 1-0, the Nigeria international finished superbly in the 72nd minute after controlling Joachim Andersen’s superb pass.

Chukwueze has registered five goals, and two assists in 11 league appearances for the Cottagers.

The 26-year-old joined Fulham on loan from AC Milan last summer.

Harry Wilson leads the field with four nominations.

Seven other players including Tom Cairney, Jade Bradley, Harrison Reed, Aaron Loupalo-Bi, Kevin, Farhaan, and Ali Wahid are also in contention for the award.

By Adeboye Amosu



