Lookman Asked To Leave Atalanta — Palladino

Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has revealed Ademola Lookman ‘asked to leave’ the club for Atletico Madrid, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman completed a permanent transfer to Diego Simeone’s side on the final day of the winter transfer window.

The Bergamo club received €40m as transfer fee for the Nigeria international.

Palladino On Lookman

“Lookman had this offer towards the end of the transfer session, he asked to leave and wanted a change of scenery, so the club made him happy,” Palladino told Sport Mediaset.

“I am very pleased with the team at my disposal, it is what we needed to face three tournaments. We were going to an away match when he left, so there wasn’t much time to say goodbye, but we wish him all the best for the future.

“I am fortunate to have a strong and competitive squad, with many players of quality and technique, so I am spoilt for choice on who to start tomorrow.”

The 28-year-old scored 55 goals and provided 27 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions during his time at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

By Adeboye Amosu



