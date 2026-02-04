Simeone Raves About Atletico Madrid’s ‘New Signing’ Lookman

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is expecting big things from winger Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman arrived the Metropolitan Stadium from Atalanta on Monday.

The Nigeria international had his first training session with his new teammates on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old could make his debut in the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Real Betis on Thursday.

“He joined the group very quickly, and you could immediately notice his physical strength, his speed, his ability to change the play, and his power in the final third,” Simeone was quoted by Football Espana.

“We hope he can help us in the way he believes he can, and in the way we expect.

“And obviously, that important partnerships are formed for the good of the team, because that’s what it’s about: bringing good players together.”

By Adeboye Amosu





