NPFL: Obuh Targets Top-Two Finish As Abia Warriors Push For CAF Champions League Spot

John Obuh, Executive Chairman of the Abia Warriors Management Board, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the club remains firmly focused on finishing among the top two at the end of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Obuh Insists Abia Warriors Remain Focused On Top-Two Ambition

Obuh, a former Nigeria U-17 Golden Eaglets and U-20 Flying Eagles coach, disclosed that Abia Warriors are unwavering in their top-two ambition, having strengthened the squad with four new signings during the mid-season transfer window.

However, the former Sharks and Rangers tactician declined to reveal the identities of the new additions.

“Yes, the league is now at its business end, with 14 matches still to be played,” Obuh told Completesports.com on Tuesday.

Obuh Highlights Points Still Available In NPFL Title Race

“That means there are still about 42 points to play for. It’s still a long road, and we must remain focused and determined to surpass last season’s performance by ensuring we finish among the top two on the final league table.

“Our target is to play in the CAF Champions League next season, and that means we must end the campaign in a top-two position,” the Abia Warriors boss stated.

Chairman Plays Down Abia Warriors’ Recent Winless Run

Abia Warriors are currently without a win in their last three league matches, conceding five goals in the process. However, Obuh played down concerns, describing such phases as a normal part of football.

“It happens in football. What matters most is how you respond,” he said.

“There are still 14 games remaining, and we are fully focused and working hard to achieve our target for the season.”

Obuh Previews Crucial Oriental Derby Against Rangers

Abia Warriors sit fifth on the NPFL table with 38 points and will host third-placed Rangers, who have 39 points, in Sunday’s Matchday 25 Oriental Derby clash.

Rangers claimed a 2–0 victory in the reverse fixture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on 8 October 2025.

“Oriental Derby matches are always tough,” Obuh added.

“We have to work hard and give our best, knowing that Rangers are a stro Drng side. But we remain fully focused on our season’s objectives.”

By Sab Osuji



