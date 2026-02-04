Ex-International: Otele Will Become A Better Player At Hamburg

Former Nigerian international Sambo Choji believes Philip Otele’s decision to join Hamburg will make him a better player.



Recall that Otele joined the Bundesliga side from Basel in the January transfer window.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Choji, a member of Nigeria’s victorious 1993 FIFA U17 World Cup squad, stated that he is confident Hamburg has acquired a good player.

“I was happy when he eventually picked Germany as his next destination, and it is a place where he will definitely grow and become a better player. Tricky players like him are not many in Germany, so I am sure he will be in the news for good reasons very soon.



“I went back to check a compilation of his videos, and it further impressed me with his technique. I was a winger myself, so this actually makes me happy. I am glad he is going to Germany. The Bundesliga is very strong, but I believe he will fit in well at the club.



“Hamburg have a good player in their hands, and I hope they give him playing time and help him bring out the best in him.”



