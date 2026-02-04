Lookman Belongs To A Top Club — Yakubu

Former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has commented on Ademola Lookman’s transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Lookman sealed a permanent transfer to the Spanish club on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Atletico parted with €40m to sign the winger from Serie A club, Atalanta.

Yakubu said he was convinced Lookman will leave Atalanta for a bigger club this winter.

“I was convinced he was going to leave Atalanta Bergamo this winter. Seeing him sign for a big club like Atlético Madrid is a great source of pride,” Yakubu told Africa Foot.

“Ademola deserves to wear the colours of a top club like Atlético Madrid. He will bring many positive things to them.”

The winger spent three and a half seasons with Atalanta, scoring 55 goals and providing 27 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions for La Dea.

Lookman is in line to make his debut for Diego Simeone’s side in Thursday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Real Betis.



