    Chelsea Are Really Well Coached –Arteta Hails Blues Despite Carabao Cup Semi-final Defeat

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that the Chelsea side were well coached despite losing to the Gunners in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup Semi-final at the Emirates.

    Chelsea had lost the first leg 3-2 at Stamford Bridge, and it left Liam Rosenior needing a shock result, an away win at Arsenal, to take Chelsea to Wembley. Rosenior set his side up to frustrate Arsenal in the first 45.

    But in the stoppage time, former Chelsea star Kai Havertz netted the winning goal off a swift counter-attack

    Reacting to the second leg tie, Arteta said (via Chelsea Chronicle):“The margins were going to be small because they are a really good side. They compete so well as well, they are really well coached, and, at the end, we got it over the line.”

    Arsenal will now focus attention on league assignment when they will host Sunderland at the Emirates.

    A win for the Gunners will see them temporarily go nine points clear.

    Their title rivals Manchester City have a tough task as they will travel to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool.


