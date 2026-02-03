Chelle Comments On Nnadi’s Transfer To Olympic Marseille

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has commented on Tochukwu Nnadi’s transfer to Olympic Marseille, reports Completesports.com.

Nnadi joined the Ligue 1 giants from Belgian Pro League outfit Zulte Waregem on Monday.

The 22-year-old signed a contract until the summer of 2030.

Marseille splashed €6m on the defensive midfielder.

He played 58 matches for Zulte Waregem, scoring once and providing two assists.

Chelle labelled Nnadi as an aggressive and strong player.

“I thought he should have been playing in a bigger league a long time ago. He’s fast, strong, aggressive in winning the ball back, and can make a lot of interceptions,” Eric Chelle told L’Equipe.

The former Botev Plovdiv star was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nnadi made one only appearance for the Super Eagles in the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



