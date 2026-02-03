Carabao Cup: Havertz Late Goal Vs Chelsea Sends Arsenal Into Final

Arsenal reached the League Cup final for the first time in eight years as Kai Havertz sealed a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday, France24 reports.

Mikel Arteta’s side had put themselves in pole position in the first leg and Havertz came off the bench to finish the job in the closing moments at the Emirates Stadium.

It was a cathartic triumph for the Gunners, who had lost their previous four semi-finals in the 2025 Champions League and League Cup, the 2022 League Cup and the 2021 Europa League.

In their first final for six years, Arsenal will face Manchester City or Newcastle at Wembley on March 22.

City hold a 2-0 lead over Newcastle ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal haven’t won the League Cup since 1993, losing in their last three final appearances.

Now they have the chance to end that drought by winning the club’s first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup.

That remains the sole silverware won by Arteta since he was hired in December 2019.

It is shaping up to be a memorable season for Arsenal, who are six points clear at the top of the Premier League and reached the Champions League last 16 by winning all eight of their group matches.



