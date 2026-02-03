Brentford Boss Backs Onyeka To Make Instant Impact With Coventry City

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews is backing Frank Onyeka to make a positive impact with Coventry City, reports Completesports.com.

Onyeka joined the Sky Bet Championship club on loan for the remainder of the season on Monday.

The deal includes an obligation to make the move permanent should the Sky Blues secure promotion to the Premier League this campaign.

“He’s someone who has been a big part of our journey although he hasn’t had the minutes or game time that he would have liked,” Andrews told Brentford’s official website.

Read Also:‘It’s Special To Be Here’ — Lookman Speaks On Atletico Madrid’s Move

“I feel it’s right that he goes on to pastures new because he’s a really good professional and a really good person.

“I wish him the best and I have no doubt that he will do really well.”

Onyeka joined Brentford from Midtjylland in July 2021 and made 87 appearances for the Bees in all competitions.

The midfielder was Brentford’s first signing of the Premier League era.

He regularly featured in the middle of the park during the first half of the season, helping the Bees to a 13th-place finish,

By Adeboye Amosu



