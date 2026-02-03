‘It’s Special To Be Here’ — Lookman Speaks On Atletico Madrid’s Move

Ademola Lookman is full of excitement after completing his move to Atletico Madrid from Atalanta, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international signed a contract with the Red and Whites until June, 2030.

Lookman enjoyed a successful spell with Atalanta, scoring 55 times, and providing 27 assists.

His goals included a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, which secured the club’s first European trophy.

Lookman Ready For A Fresh Start



The 28-year-old is looking forward to a new challenge in Spain.

“It’s special to be here, it’s an amazing club. It’s a blessing to be here, like I said, I’m happy to be here,” Lookman told the club’s official website.

“I have played in three of the top leagues before. I’m coming to another top league, to a big country also. A new language as well , is a new challenge for me, but I’m excited about it , and looking forward to it.”

Another Important Step

Lookman insisted that joining Diego Simeone’s side will help improve his game.

“I like to learn, I like to grow better, this is what I’m looking forward to do. To join the group, amazing guys, amazing footballers, also to help as much as I can,” added the tricky winger.

“Also, best the best I can be every single day, I want to improve, and get better because I think I can improve and get better. It’s a new challenge for me, so that brings a sense of excitement.”

The former Leicester City player will look to make his debut for Atletico in Thursday night’s Copa del Rey clash with Real Betis.

By Adeboye Amosu



