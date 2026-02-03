Lookman Exciting Signing By Atletico Madrid — LaLiga Expert

La Liga expert Phil Kitromilides has commented on Ademola Lookman’s transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Lookman’s transfer to the Spanish club was confirmed on the final day of the winter transfer window.

The Nigeria international previously had stints for clubs in England and Germany.

Kitromilides Verdict On Lookman

“People are super excited about this transfer, it’s a little bit of star quality coming through to Atleti. It’s a really, really interesting signing,’Phil Kitromilides told CBS TV.

“It’s a useful signing. He’s the kind of player they don’t have – who dribbles past players at speed.

“He can also chip in with goals. His numbers in Serie A all those seasons have been really good.”

Effect On Atletico Madrid’s Attack

Kitromilides believed Lookman’s arrival will change the make-up of Atalanta’s starting X1.

“His arrival will be interesting in how the team set up,” he predicted.

“Some of the summer signings (by Atletico) have not been the best. Alex Baena, who was their big-money signing in the summer, one of their most expensive signings ever, has been playing on the left.

“Is he going to be dropped? Or will he now play in midfield? Or will he play as a No 10?

“There will be only one striker, so does that mean that (Alexander) Sorloth not in the team, (Julian) Alvarez position changes?

“Lookman coming in will obviously affect how Atletico attack. on the left wing.

“Also, the structure of that Starting XI as well.”

By Adeboye Amosu



