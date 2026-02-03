NPFL: Ogunbote Proud Of Plateau United Players After Five-Game Unbeaten Run

Gbenga Ogunbote, Head Coach of Plateau United, has expressed pride in his players following their hard-fought 2–1 away victory over 10-man Remo Stars in a 2025/2026 NPFL matchday 24 fixture which extended their unbeaten run to five matches, Completesports.com reports.

Jonathan Okechukwu opened the scoring for the Tin City side before James Jonah restored parity for the reigning NPFL champions. Harrison Eboh later struck the decisive goal as Ogunbote’s men sealed a deserved away win at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The result marked Ogunbote’s third victory in five matches since taking charge, with the remaining two fixtures ending in draws.

Plateau Show Character In Away Victory

A delighted Ogunbote praised his players for sticking to the game plan and showing resilience under pressure.

“It can only be God,” Ogunbote told Completesports.com on Tuesday morning.

“I must say the players fought a good battle. It wasn’t easy, and I’m proud of them.”

Plateau United’s Impressive Start Under Ogunbote

The former Sunshine Stars and Enyimba tactician has now overseen five matches since assuming responsibility at Plateau United at the start of the second stanza of the 2024/2025 NPFL season.

“This is our fifth game since I came in. We have won three matches and drawn two,” Ogunbote explained.

Plateau United: Ogunbote’s Experience Paying Off

Ogunbote brings a wealth of experience to the Jos-based club, having previously managed Sunshine Stars, Shooting Stars Sports Club, Enyimba International and Rangers International before his latest switch to Plateau United.

His early impact has already steadied the team as they push for a strong second-round campaign.

