NPFL: Plateau United Floor Rangers, Musa Scores Winner For Pillars Against Katsina United

Plateau United continued their impressive form courtesy of a 2-1 win over Rangers at the New Jos Stadium on Wednesday.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side are now unbeaten in four league games.

Vincent Temitope gave Plateau United the lead in the 15th minute, while Chidiebere Nwobodo equalised for the visitors two minutes before the half hour mark.

Temitope netted the winning goal from the penalty spot five minutes before the break.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars beat Katsina United 1-0.

Ahmed Musa scored the decisive goal 18 minutes from time.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw by Wikki Tourists.

The hosts took the lead through Emeka Obioma in the 51st minute, while Taheer Abubakar levelled scores for Wikki Tourists five minutes later.

Former champions Enyimba held Nasarawa United to a 1-1 draw in Lafia.

JoFrank Istifanus gave Nasarawa United the lead in the 69th minute, while Kalu Nweke restored parity for Enyimba four minutes later.

Full Results

Abia Warriors 1-1 Wikki

Plateau Utd 2-1 Rangers

Nasarawa Utd 1-1 Enyimba

Kano Pillars 1-0 Katsina Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



