NPFL: Ekwueme Resigns As Enyimba Sporting Director

Ifeanyi Ekwueme, a former Super Eagles winger, has exclusively confirmed to Completesports.com that he has stepped down from his role as Sporting Director of Enyimba FC.

Speaking to Completesports.com on Wednesday evening, Ekwueme explained that his decision was driven by the need to refocus on his personal business interests.

“Yes, I’ve resigned from the services of Enyimba. I want to face my business, which I was doing before I joined Enyimba,” Ekwueme told Completesports.com.

“I have several businesses I was involved in before taking up the Enyimba job because of my passion for the game.

Also Read: NPFL: Abia Govt. Appoints Emmanuel Deutsch As New Enyimba Head Coach

“I love the club. I love the job. But at a point in life, one needs to know when to say goodbye, especially when things are no longer going well.

“I wish the club well going forward. I had good times and cherished my moments serving the club. But for now, I think it’s time to say goodbye.

“Let me face and give time to my businesses, which I was running before taking up the Enyimba assignment,” Ekwueme said.

Ekwueme Explains Decision To Leave Enyimba

The former Nigeria international joined the Aba giants as Sporting Director ahead of the 2023/2024 NPFL season, bringing administrative structure and football experience to the club.

However, Ekwueme revealed that personal considerations ultimately influenced his decision to step aside from the role.

Playing, Coaching And Administrative Journey

The 46-year-old enjoyed a distinguished playing career, starting out domestically with NEPA Lagos and Jasper United before moving to Europe.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Appoint Deji Ayeni New Technical Adviser

Ekwueme featured prominently in Poland, turning out for Polonia Warsaw, Widzew Łódź and Wisła Płock. He also played for several other European clubs, including Aris Saloniki, AS Veria, Unia Janikowo, Warta Poznań, Znicz Pruszków and LZS Piotrówka.

Ekwueme’s Experience With The Super Eagles

He earned 14 international caps for Nigeria between 2003 and 2004 before calling time on his playing career.

Before his appointment at Enyimba, Ekwueme handled coaching roles at Apex Krane FC, Asaba and Coal City United of Enugu, gaining valuable experience in Nigerian club football management.

By Sab Osuji



