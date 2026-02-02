Done Deal: Athletico Madrid Confirm Lookman Signing

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Ademola Lookman from Atalanta, reports Completesports.com.

The Spanish club sealed the deal for around £30.3m.

Lookman penned a contract with Red and White until June 2030.

The Nigeria international moved to Atalanta from German club RB Leipzig in 2022.

The 28-year-old registered 55 goals, and 27 assists for the Bergamo club.

Lookman started his professional career with Charlton Athletic before moving to Everton.

The tricky winger also some spent time on loan with Fulham and Leicester City.

Lookman represented England at youth level before switching international allegiance to Nigeria in 2022.

He was named African Footballer of the Year in 2024, and was also the only African player on the men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist that year, finishing 14th.

By Adeboye Amosu




