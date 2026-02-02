Done Deal: Aribo Completes Loan Move To Leicester City

Joe Aribo has joined Leicester City from Southampton on loan until the end of the 2025/26 season, subject to league approval.

Aribo will bring versatility and attacking power to the Foxes over the final months of the season.

The 29-year-old is not expected to return to Southampton with his contract set to expire in the summer.

The Nigeria international made 111 appearances for the Saints across four seasons in the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship

Aribo Shares Excitement

Aribo shared his excitement after sealing the move.

“I’m buzzing. For me, it’s amazing to have got it done and I just can’t wait to get going,” Aribo told the club’s official website.

“Honestly, [the facilities are] unbelievable. It just takes your breath away almost. I can’t wait to get started. It’s a great Club.”

Ready For New Dawn

Upon hearing of Leicester City’s interest, it didn’t take Aribo long to make the call to sign on the dotted line, switching St. Mary’s for Filbert Way.

“I was excited,” added the Glasgow Rangers star.

“I just wanted a change of scenery, to get back playing, and be at my best again. It’s been a difficult season with not much playing time.

“Of course, I’m excited just to have the chance to be back out there firing again. It’s important that I can prove a point and be my best self every single day.

“I’m someone who’s willing to take risks, exciting on the ball, and I’ll try and pop up with a few goals as well. I always joke with my friends that I can play anywhere.

“I’m pretty much a central midfielder [or a] No.10. I think it’s important because the managers change things sometimes in a game. I can adapt to different roles, different positions, it’s not too much of a problem for me.”

By Adeboye Amosu



