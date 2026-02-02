NPFL: Abia Warriors Coach Amapakabo Laments Costly Errors In Defeat To Katsina United

Imama Amapakabo, Abia Warriors Head Coach, has lamented his side’s 2–0 defeat to Katsina United in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 24 fixture at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, Completesports.com reports.

A visibly dejected Amapakabo admitted that elementary errors by his players handed victory to the Chanji Boys, extending Abia Warriors’ winless run to three matches.

Uche Collins gave the hosts the lead in the 57th minute after a goalless first half, before Azeez Falolu doubled Katsina United’s advantage three minutes later, capitalising on a miskick by the visitors’ goalkeeper.

Abia Warriors Undone By Schoolboy Errors – Amapakabo

The Nigeria junior international goalkeeper bore the brunt of the team’s frailties as Amapakabo addressed the media after the encounter.

“In the last three games, we’ve conceded five goals. And my principal concern is that the goals we’ve conceded have not been as a result of forced errors or tactical mistakes, but purely technical mistakes,” Amapakabo said pensively.

“They are schoolboy errors—gifted goals. In my opinion, out of the five goals conceded, only one should genuinely have been conceded. We have to go back, review the games, identify why we’re making these mistakes and correct them.”

He added that the recent setbacks would also test the character of the squad.

“It gives us the opportunity to assess how the team responds to difficult situations. Technically, we haven’t shown enough character, judging by the number of goals we’ve conceded.”

Warriors Miss Chances Despite Improved Second-Half Display

Amapakabo also explained why Abia Warriors failed to score despite a much-improved second-half performance following tactical substitutions.

“We came out believing the first 15 minutes of the second half would be intense for them, and that we needed to weather the storm,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, we conceded two gifted goals in quick succession—57th and 60th minutes—and that completely changed the complexion of the game.”

Abia Warriors Coach Takes Positives Despite Setback

Despite the loss, the former Etoile de l’Est of Rwanda Head Coach insisted there were positives to take from the encounter.

“We’ve identified some lapses that will be corrected. We played better in the second half but, unfortunately, we couldn’t convert the chances we created.”

Abia Warriors Still In Title Race, Says Amapakabo

Amapakabo remains unfazed about Abia Warriors’ prospects of finishing in the top three.

With 14 matches left on the fixture list—and 42 points still available—the Umuahia-based side will next host Enugu Rangers in a Matchday 25 Oriental Derby.

“The league is still on. We’ll go back, continue to work, and we believe in ourselves and our abilities,” he said.

“For the players struggling psychologically, we’ll keep working with them. It only shows what lies ahead of us.”

