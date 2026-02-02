Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Lazio Reject Bournemouth €18m Bid For Dele-Bashiru

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Lazio have turned down a proposal from Bournemouth for midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, reports Completesportsports.com.

    According to LaLazioSiamoNoi, the Premier League club proposed a loan with option to buy for €18m.

    The Biancloesti are not willing to sell the Nigeria international, who returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty few weeks ago.

    Dele-Bashiru has struggled with injury this season, and was only added to Lazio’s Serie A squad towards the end of last year.

    Read Also:I’m Here To Fight For The Team –Nnadi Declares After Arriving For Marseille Medical

    The talented midfielder was widely tipped to leave the Rome-based club during the winter transfer window.

    Nottingham Forest and Trabzonspor have also been credited with an interest in Dele-Bashiru.

    The 24-year-old has made 10 league appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season.

    He has two-and-half- years left on his contract with Lazio.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement