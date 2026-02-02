Lazio Reject Bournemouth €18m Bid For Dele-Bashiru

Lazio have turned down a proposal from Bournemouth for midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, reports Completesportsports.com.

According to LaLazioSiamoNoi, the Premier League club proposed a loan with option to buy for €18m.

The Biancloesti are not willing to sell the Nigeria international, who returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty few weeks ago.

Dele-Bashiru has struggled with injury this season, and was only added to Lazio’s Serie A squad towards the end of last year.

Read Also:I’m Here To Fight For The Team –Nnadi Declares After Arriving For Marseille Medical

The talented midfielder was widely tipped to leave the Rome-based club during the winter transfer window.

Nottingham Forest and Trabzonspor have also been credited with an interest in Dele-Bashiru.

The 24-year-old has made 10 league appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side this season.

He has two-and-half- years left on his contract with Lazio.

By Adeboye Amosu



