    I’m Here To Fight For The Team –Nnadi Declares After Arriving For Marseille Medical

    Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi has disclosed that he’s determined to fight for Marseille once he eventually joins the Ligue 1 club.

    The Nigerian international, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, stated this via the La MinuteOM X handle after arriving at the club for his medical.

    “I’m happy to be here. It’s my first day in France.

    I’m here to play football and fight for the team. This is my ambition here.”

    Marseille will pay a fee of €6 million for the 22-year-old, whose impressive performances in Belgium this season attracted strong interest from the French giants.

    The Nigeria international featured in 18 matches for the Belgian outfit, playing a key role in the team’s campaign and showcasing the qualities that convinced Marseille to move swiftly for his signature.


