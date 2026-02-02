CAF Champions League: Power Dynamos Deserved Win Over Rivers United — Mutapa

Power Dynamos head coach Oswald Mutapa has celebrated his side’s away win over Rivers United, reports Completesports.com.

Mutapa’s side beat Rivers United 1-0 in their CAF Champions League matchday four encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Kondwani Chiboni netted the decisive goal for the Zambian club five minutes after the break.

Power Dynamos, who recorded their first-ever group stage win in the competition moved to third position in Group A with four points.

Mutapa was happy with his team’s performance in the keenly contested encounter.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game, but we were prepared to fight for victory,” the gaffer said after the game.

“We controlled the game when we had the ball, but the last 15 minutes were more difficult. We are happy with the result.

The Kitwe-based club will entertain Morocco’s RS Berkane at the Levy Nwanawasa Stadium, Ndola this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu





