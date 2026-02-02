Super Eagles Midfielder Set To Join Olympic Marseille

Olympic Marseille have agreed a deal with Zulte Waregem to sign Tochukwu Nnadi, reports Completesports.com.

According to reports, the French Ligue giants will pay €6m for the Nigeria international.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye with his impressive performances for Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Pro League this season.

The defensive midfielder has made 18 league appearances for De Boeren this term.

Nnadi started his professional career in 2021 with Bulgarian club, Botev Plovdiv.

He moved to Zulte Waregem in January, 2024.

On the international scene, Nnadi represented Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, appearing in all five matches including wins over Italy, and Argentina.

Nnadi was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, making one appearance.

By Adeboye Amosu




