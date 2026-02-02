Atletico Madrid Confirm Lookman Arrival From Atalanta

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that they have reached agreement with Atalanta for the signing of Ademola Lookman.

The Nigeria international arrived in Spain on Sunday for his medicals.

Atalanta will reportedly receive a guaranteed fee of €35m with bonuses of up to €5m.

Lookman will sign a four-and-a-half year contract worth around €7m per season in wages.

“Atletico Madrid and Atalanta have agreed on the transfer of 28-year-old Nigeria international Ademola Lookman, who is already in Madrid. The agreement is pending the corresponding medical examination and the formalisation of his contract,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The 28-year-old arrived Atalanta from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in 2024.

The tricky winger scored a memorable hat-trick in Atalanta’s UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen in 2024.

Lookman pushed to join La Dea’s Serie A rivals, Inter Milan last summer.

He scored 41 goals in 105 league appearances for the Bergamo club.

By Adeboye Amosu



