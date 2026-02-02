Close Menu
    Guardiola Upbeat About Title Hopes Despite Spurs Draw

    Following his side’s disappointing 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, Pep Guardiola is not giving up hope in the Premier League title.

    City led 2-0 through Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo and the game looked set to be a comfortable stroll to three points and close the gap on leaders Arsenal.

    But Dominic Solanke scored twice to force a 2-2 draw.

    The center forward appeared to kick through the calf of Marc Guehi to force the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma, before netting a wonderful scorpion kick off a cross to level the score.

    Speaking on the status of the Premier League title race, Guardiola posited that there are still lots of games to play.

    “We are playing at a high level. We didn’t have the consistency to win the games when others were able to do it, 14 games is a lot of games. Six points. Next one.”

    He also praised his team for putting up a game performance.

    “Good game. After the goal they conceded we had to struggle 10, 15, 20 minutes. In general it was a really good performance, unfortunately we could not win.”


