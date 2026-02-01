Moffi Will Thrive In Porto –Ex-International

Former Nigerian international Simon Zenke has applauded the decision of Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi to join Portuguese club FC Porto.



Recall that the Nigerian international joined Porto from Nice in the January transfer window.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Zenke stated that he has the quality to thrive with Porto.



“This comes as good news not just for Terem but all of us here in France,” Zenke said.

“What he has gone through in the last weeks is not good at all. I hope his mental health is good at this moment. It wasn’t like he was doing badly for Nice when the fans did what they did. No human being or footballer should be harassed that way.



“Fans have the right to be angry, but to resort to violence? I do not subscribe to that. He needed a change of scene and I am happy he will get it in Portugal, where he can play with ease and not have to be looking behind his back.



“I believe he will do well with Porto. There are good quality players there to bring out the best in him, and he will score goals.”



