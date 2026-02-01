Osimhen Bags 200th Career Goals, Provides Assist As Galatasaray Thrash Kayserispor 4-0

Super Eagles star striker Victor Osimhen scored and also had an assist as Galatasaray thrashed Kayserispor 4-0 in Sunday’s league clash.

Osimhen has now netted his 200th career goals, taking his tally to 165 club strikes and 35 international goals.

Also, he has scored 14 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions this season.

​The match, played at Rams Park, saw Galatasaray take the lead just seven minutes in when Kayserispor defender Aaron Opoku put the ball in the back of his own net.

In the 25th minute, a foul was committed in the penalty area and Osimhen stepped up and slotted the ball home to put his side 2-0 ahead.

​Galatasaray continued to press their advantage in the second half and were rewarded when Osimhen set up Gabriel Sara to make it 3-0.

​The former African Player of the Year was substituted in the 82nd minute, but the home side wasn’t finished as Mauro Icardi added a fourth from the penalty spot in the final moments of the game.

​The victory keeps Galatasaray at the top of the Süper Lig table with 49 points, six points clear of second-placed Fenerbahçe.



