NPFL: 3SC Chairman Assures Fans Club Will Not Be Relocated From Lekan Salami Stadium

Hon. Taiwo Lekan Salami, Chairman of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), has assured supporters that the Ibadan-based side will not be relocated from their home ground for Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixtures, despite recent concerns over the condition of the Lekan Salami Stadium pitch, Completesports.com reports.

The reassurance follows anxiety among 3SC fans after the NPFL issued a memo declaring the stadium unsuitable to host league matches.

3SC Reacts To NPFL Memo On Lekan Salami Stadium Pitch

The NPFL memo, dated Friday, 30 January 2026, and signed by the league’s Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, raised concerns about the state of the pitch, particularly its incompatibility with the league’s television broadcast requirements.

The directive sparked fears that Shooting Stars could be forced to play home matches at an alternative venue.

3SC Chairman Confirms Urgent Measures To Fix Stadium Pitch

Addressing the situation, Hon. Lekan Salami insisted that every necessary step has been taken to restore the pitch and avoid relocation.

He revealed that proactive support has been extended to the Oyo State Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Oyo State Sports Council, the agencies responsible for maintaining the Lekan Salami Sports Complex.

Shooting Stars Collaborates With Oyo State Agencies On Pitch Maintenance

According to the 3SC chairman, intervention efforts have focused mainly on ensuring regular watering of the pitch, which had suffered due to inadequate water supply.

“We shall not be having a home match for about two weeks, and all other activities at the facility have been suspended,” Salami said.

“This gives us ample time to restore the pitch to its lush green state. One of the major challenges faced by the agencies managing the stadium was inadequate water supply, and we have stepped in to complement their efforts in that area.”

3SC Targets Long-Term Pitch Quality And Sustainability

Hon. Salami added that the collaborative approach is designed not only to restore the pitch to acceptable NPFL standards but also to ensure its proper maintenance in the long term.

He expressed confidence that the measures put in place would satisfy NPFL requirements and guarantee that Shooting Stars continue playing their home matches in Ibadan.

By Sab Osuji



