NPFL Banishes Shooting Stars From Ibadan Over Poor Playing Surface

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL has ordered Shooting Stars to vacate the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan, reports Completesports.com.

The NPFL took the decision following the deteriorating condition of the playing surface at the ground.

It further said the stadium no longer meet the required standard for top-flight league matches, raising concerns over player safety and match quality.

Shooting Stars have now been directed to pick a new venue for their home games.

The NPFL proposed two venues; Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos.

Shooting Stars have until Monday, 2 February to make their decision known to the NPFL.

Similarly, Niger Tornadoes have also been advised by the league authorities to choose between Ilorin and Jos as alternative venues for their home matches, amid ongoing assessments of approved NPFL stadiums.



