I Can Partner Adams In Attack –Sevilla New Signing, Maupay

Sevilla‘s new signing, Neal Maupay, has said he is ready to partner with Super Eagles striker Akor Adams in the club’s attack.

Maupay moved to Sevilla on a loan deal from French Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

The 29-year-old former Brighton and Hove Albion player struggled for minutes at the Velodrome this season, playing just three games under Roberto De Zerbi.

Sevilla head coach Matías Almeyda admitted he is considering a tactical rethink in order to help Akor Adams with more goals hence the thought of a front two pairing.

Speaking after his unveiling Maupay, quoted by Orgullobiri, said:”We can play together. We’re different, and that can help the team. We’ll give our all to win matches and make the fans happy.”

Speaking after his first training sessions, he added: “ Everyone is smiling, and that helps a lot. I’m ready and really looking forward to it. See you on the pitch on Monday.”

Adams made his AFCON debut with the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

He bagged two goals as the Super Eagles claimed the bronze medal after defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties.

By James Agberebi




