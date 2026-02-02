Thank You For Everything –Atalanta Reacts To Lookman’s Move To Atletico

Atalanta have sent a farewell message to Ademola Lookman following his move to Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Lookman had travelled to Madrid to undergo medical tests on Sunday and has now completed a permanent transfer to the Wanda Metropolitano.

According to several sources, Atalanta have earned €35m plus potential €5m add-ons from Lookman’s transfer, while the striker will earn €7m per season at his new club.

According to Atletico Madrid, Lookman had signed a contract until June 2030.

Commenting on the move, Atalanta wrote on their X handle: “Ademola Lookman has joined Atletico de Madrid on a permanent transfer. Thank you for everything and best of luck in the future, Mola!”

Also Read: Done Deal: Aribo Completes Loan Move To Leicester City

Lookman scored 55 goals in 137 games with Atalanta, including a historic hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League Final, which allowed La Dea to beat Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and claim their first UEFA trophy.

Lookman recently helped Nigeria’s Super Eagles finish third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

He scored three goals and provided four assists as the Super Eagles clinched a record-extending ninth bronze medal.

By James Agberebi



