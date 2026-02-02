Done Deal: Coventry City Sign Onyeka On Loan From Brentford

Coventry City have announced the signing of midfielder Frank Onyeka on loan from Premier League side Brentford.

The deal also includes an obligation to buy should the club achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Onyeka spent last season on loan with Bundesliga club Augsburg where he made 31 league appearances.

The Nigeria international is now looking forward to his new challenge with the Sky Blues.

“I’m very happy to be here,”Onyeka told the club’s official website.

“I’m a strong midfielder, I’m a winner and I always want to fight for my teammates.

“My aim is to give 100 per cent, bring my experience and help the team get promoted to the Premier League and bring glory to the city again.

“I’m very excited to get going and I’m ready to give my all for Coventry.”

The 28-year-old has plied his trade at the G-Tech Community Stadium since the summer of 2021 and made 75 Premier League appearances for the Bees, 87 in all competitions.

Onyeka helped establish the West London club in the top flight and played a key role in their ninth-place finish in the 2022-23 season, their highest in the Premier League era.

By Adeboye Amosu



