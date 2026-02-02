Bold Step –Adepoju Lauds Lookman’s Move To Atletico Madrid

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju believes Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has taken the bold step to join Spanish club Atletico Madrid.



Recall that on Monday, the club officially announced the signing of the Nigerian international via their website.



The Nigerian winger, who scored a hat-trick in Atalanta’s 2024 Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen, has scored three goals in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Italian side this season.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Adepoju stated that he’s delighted with Lookman’s move to Atletico Madrid.

“I think it’s a very bold move and I really, really love it,” Adepoju said. “I think he’s going to a place where he is going to show his quality and everything that Ademola Lookman is about. I am very sure he is going to have a lot of support from Atletico Madrid.”



“They are one of the biggest clubs in Spain and everybody knows the history of Ademola Lookman. He is a very good addition to the team and I think Lookman is going to have a great year at Atletico Madrid and in La Liga.



“I really love the move and I wish him all the best because I know he is a great guy and he deserves to be happy. I am very sure he is going to be happy because he is a great guy and a great footballer too,” he added.



Atletico will be hoping the Nigerian’s pace and finishing can fire their campaign as they prepare for a two-legged Champions League knockout play-off against Club Brugge later this month.



