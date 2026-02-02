NPFL: Remo Stars Lose At Home, Kwara United Pip Warri Wolves

Remo Stars lost 2-1 at home to Plateau United in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 24 encounter on Monday.

Jonathan Okechukwu gave Plateau United the lead in the 29th minute, while Liberia international, Albert Korvah equalised for Remo Stars three minutes after the hour mark.

Harrison Ebah netted the winning for the visitors in stoppage time.

Plateau United are now unbeaten in their last five league games.

Kwara United returned to winning ways edging past Warri Wolves 2-1 in Ilorin.

Saheed Olaniyi grabbed a brace for Kwara United, while Peter Ita scored Warri Wolves’ only goal of the game.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, FC Barau defeated Ikorodu City 1-0 with Uche Moses scoring the winning goal in the 28th minute.

By Adeboye Amosu






