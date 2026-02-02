Done Deal: Nnadi Moves TO Olympic Marseille On Permanent Transfer

Nigeria midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi has joined Olympic Marseille on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Nnadi linked up with the Ligue 1 giants from Belgian Pro League outfit, Zulte Waregem.

The 22-year-old penned a contract until June 2030.

Zulte Waregem received €6m as transfer fee from Marseille.

Nnadi will be the fourth-most expensive departure ever from Zulte Waregem.

The versatile midfielder made 18 appearances for De Boeren this season before making the switch.

He joined Zulte Waregem from Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv in January 2024.

The former youth international was part of the Super Eagles’ squad to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He made one appearance for Éric Chelle’s side in Morocco.

By Adeboye Amosu




