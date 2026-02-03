Done Deal: Otele Seals Loan Move To Bundesliga Club

Bundesliga club SV Hamburg have completed the loan signing of Philip Otele from Swiss outfit Basel, reports Completesports.com.

Hamburg have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Otele, who joined Basel less than a year ago, will wear the number 27 jersey.

The 26-year-old scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in 53 competitive matches for Basel.

Costa Hails New Signing

Hamburg sporting director Claus Costa described the right-footed player as a textbook winger.

“Philip is a textbook winger. He possesses a high degree of creativity and a real goal threat. He plays with great courage on the ball and often looks for the most direct route to goal with his dribbling,” Costa told the club’s official website.

“Furthermore, Philip is in good match rhythm and in top form. He has already had a remarkable career path, where he had to work hard for everything he achieved. Philip is now eager for the next challenge in the Bundesliga. We are delighted that he has chosen HSV.”

A Proud Moment For Otele

Otele, who is Hamburg’s fourth winter signing after Damion Downs, Sander Tangvik and Albert Grönbaek reflected on the move.

“It’s a proud moment for me. I didn’t really need any convincing because HSV and the Volksparkstadion are fantastic. The support from the fans is enormous. I can’t wait to get started,” Otele added.

By Adeboye Amosu



