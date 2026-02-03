NPFL: Kun Khalifat Face Sanctions Over Failure To Honour El-Kanemi Fixture

Kun Khalifat FC could face severe sanctions from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for failing to honour their rescheduled Matchday 24 fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri on Monday, 2 February 2026, Completesports.com reports.

The fixture was originally slated for Sunday, 1 February 2026, but was brought forward by 24 hours following Kun Khalifat’s Matchday 23 clash against Kwara United in Owerri. That encounter was played on Thursday, 29 January 2026, instead of the earlier scheduled Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

Kun Khalifat Cite Financial Constraints In Request For Date Change

However, the newly promoted side claimed they formally wrote to the NPFL requesting that the match against El-Kanemi Warriors be moved to 18 February 2026.

The letter, dated 28 December 2025 and signed by the club’s Secretary, Opurum Humphrey, cited financial constraints as the basis for seeking a change in the fixture date.

Kun Khalifat Sent Reminder But Still Missed Fixture

Three days later, the Owerri side dispatched a reminder letter dated 31 December 2025 to the NPFL.

Checks reveal that despite not receiving any official response from the league body — and without invoking force majeure — Kun Khalifat failed to honour the fixture as scheduled.

NPFL Await Match Commissioner’s Report On Club’s Absence

When contacted, Davidson ‘Okada Air’ Owumi, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Nigeria Premier Football League, told Completesports.com that the league is yet to confirm whether the incident will be ruled a walkover.

Owumi explained that a final decision would only be taken after the Match Commissioner submits his official report.

“When the Match Commissioner sends in his report, it will be studied in line with the rules and framework of the league, and appropriate sanctions will be applied in accordance with the provisions of the rules governing the game,” Owumi said, adding that he was currently mourning the demise of a close relation.

Kun Khalifat Risk 3–0 Loss And Financial Penalty

Further checks reveal that if Kun Khalifat are found culpable, they will forfeit the match 3–0 and also be handed an undisclosed financial sanction, as stipulated in the NPFL framework.

By Sab Osuji



