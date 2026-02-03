Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    We’re Working Hard –Okoye Reacts After Udinese Win Vs Roma

    Okoye

    Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has disclosed that Udinese are working very hard to ensure they continue to win games and make their fans happy.

    He made this known after the team defeated Roma 1-0 in Monday’s Serie A game at the Bluenergy Stadium.

    Speaking after the game, the Nigerian international told the club’s website that he’s impressed with Udinese’s performance.

    “I’m happy to have helped the team today. We put in a great team performance.

    “I’m happy for ourselves and for the fans. We’re working hard, all united, from the players to the staff. We can compete with anyone.”


