Ehizibue Celebrates Udinese ‘Difficult’ Win Over Roma

Kingsley Ehizibue has celebrated Udinese’s home win over AS Roma, reports Completesports.com.

Udinese defeated Gian Piero Gasperini’s side 1-0 in a thrilling contest at the Bluenergy Stadium on Monday night.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored the winning goal from a deflected free kick four minutes after the break.

The win propelled the Zebras to 32 points, tied on eighth position on the standings with Lazio.

Ehizibue was happy to contribute to his team’s victory.

“I’m very happy with this victory; it’s a great night for us and our fans. We’ve shown we can beat any team when we play like this,” Ehizibue told the club’s official website.

“Today I returned to the starting lineup; I’m happy for this opportunity, but my thoughts are with Zanoli, who will come back stronger than ever. I’ve received a lot of criticism, but that’s part of football; I have to respond on the pitch.”

By Adeboye Amosu



