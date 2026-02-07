Lampard: Onyeka’s Experience Will Be Vital For Coventry

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has disclosed that Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka’s experience will be crucial for the team as they battle for a promotion ticket to the Premier League.



Recall that the Nigerian international joined Coventry in the January transfer window and is expected to make his debut against Oxford United in today’s Championship game.



Speaking with Coventry Telegraph, the former Chelsea manager stated that Onyeka’s experience will play a huge part in Coventry.

“He’ll hopefully bring his qualities, which we know a lot about in terms of his physical presence in midfield, his attributes for winning the ball back and driving with the ball.



“He’s obviously played at a higher level in the Premier League and as we’ve seen him recently in AFCON and played to a very high level, so we think he’s a good addition for us.



“He brings a different quality and probably a different profile to the midfield players that we’ve got.



“As I say, the profile is slightly different and I think that helps us in terms of the options and the competition in the middle of the park for us.”



