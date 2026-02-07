‘Welcome To Marseille’ –Ex-International Tells Nnadi

Former Nigerian international Taiye Taiwo has praised Super Eagles midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi for taking a bold move to join Marseille.



Nnadi, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, joined the Ligue 1 giant from Belgium’s Zulte Waregem.

The former Marseille star, in a heartfelt video shared on Marseille’s official social media channels, addressed Nnadi directly, offering congratulations and encouragement as he embarks on this new chapter in Europe.



“Hi Nnadi, congratulation brother. Welcome to Marseille.



“You know I just want to say I wish you all the best and I will see you soon. You know say Naija no dey carry last. All the best brother. See you soon. Ciao. Yeah.”



