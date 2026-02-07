Awoniyi Wins Nottingham Forest’s GOTM Award

Taiwo Awoniyi has been named winner of Nottingham Forest’s Goal of the Month for January 2026, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international won the award for his superb solo goal in Sean Dyche’s side 2-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Igor Jesus gave the Tricky Trees the lead in the 12th minute.

Awoniyi was introduced in the 68th minute.

Read Also:Lampard: Onyeka’s Experience Will Be Vital For Coventry

The 28-year-old made the points save by scoring Forest’s second 11 minutes from time.

After receiving the ball from Morgan Gibbs-White, the forward went on a terrific run before slotting the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher.

It was Awoniyi’s first goal of the season for the Tricky Trees.

He has made eight league appearances for Forest this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



