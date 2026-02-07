NPFL: Enyimba Confirm Paschal Eze’s Move To Mozambican Club; Atule, Molokwu, Maduforo Also Exit

Former Enyimba captain, Paschal Eze, has sealed a move to Mozambique outfit Black Bulls, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

Although details of the deal are yet to be fully disclosed, Enyimba have confirmed the defender’s departure to the Southern African country.

Eze was a strong pillar in the nine-time NPFL champions’ backline following his arrival on 16 August 2021, growing into one of the club’s most reliable defenders and eventually wearing the captain’s armband.

Enyimba Explains Timeline Behind Transfer

“Eze’s move to Black Bulls has been in the works for a while now. In fact, he should have moved before the start of the current season, but a few things were not properly tidied up then,” Enyimba Head of Media and Communications, Samson Orji, explained to Completesports.com on Saturday morning.

“You will recall that Enyimba met and defeated Black Bulls in the group stage of the 2024/2025 CAF Confederation Cup. That was when discussions around the deal began.

“As a responsible club, professionally run in the best possible way, Enyimba cannot stand in the way of any player who wants to take his career to the next level — not even our captain. So, we wish him well in his next career destination,” Orji added.

Atule Joins Barau FC

Completesports.com further reports that Eze’s exit is not the only departure to have swept through the ranks of the 2003 and 2004 CAF Champions League winners during the 2025/2026 NPFL transfer window.

While Eze fulfilled his long-held ambition of playing abroad, striker Joseph Atule has completed a move to newly promoted Barau FC of Kano.

The 25-year-old forward joined Enyimba from Lobi Stars during the 2022/2023 NPFL season but featured sparingly for the nine-time Nigerian top-flight champions in the opening stanza of the 2025/2026 campaign.

Molokwu, Maduforo Also Exit Enyimba

Similarly, defender Christian Molokwu is reported to have left the People’s Elephant. Molokwu arrived from oriental rivals Heartland following the Naze Millionaires’ relegation at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

His new club could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report. Meanwhile, Kingsley Maduforo, a defensive midfielder who joined the Aba giants from Rangers, is understood to have completed a move to Nasarawa United.

By Sab Osuji



