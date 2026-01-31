NPFL: Former Super Eagles Captain Okechukwu Appointed Enyimba Sporting Director

Enyimba FC have announced the appointment of former Super Eagles defender and captain, Uche Okechukwu, as the club’s new Sporting Director, Completesports.com reports.

The 58-year-old, fondly known as the “Gentle Giant”, replaces former Sporting Director Ifeanyi Ekwueme, also a Nigeria international, who stepped down from the role last Sunday.

Okechukwu Replaces Ekwueme At Enyimba

Prior to his latest appointment, Okechukwu served as Vice Chairman of Enyimba FC, whose board is headed by former Nigeria captain and African Player of the Year, Nwankwo ‘Papilo’ Kanu.

Kanu, a FIFA/UNICEF Ambassador, personally signed Okechukwu’s appointment letter, further underlining the club’s confidence in the former defender’s leadership qualities.

Okechukwu Appointment Confirmed In Official Statement

In a statement released on Saturday, Enyimba FC confirmed the development, describing Okechukwu as a club legend with vast football experience.

“Enyimba Football Club is pleased to officially announce the appointment of former Super Eagles defender and club legend, Uche Okechukwu MON, fondly known as the ‘Gentle Giant’, as the new Sporting Director of the club,” the nine-time Nigeria champions stated.

The club added that the appointment followed the resignation of the former Sporting Director and was conveyed in an official letter duly signed by the

Chairman.Kanu Backs ‘Gentle Giant’ To Drive Enyimba Vision

Kanu congratulated Okechukwu on his new role and expressed strong confidence in his ability to deploy his vast experience, integrity and deep knowledge of the game to help steer Enyimba to greater heights.

The Enyimba chairman further noted that Okechukwu’s understanding of football administration, elite competition and player development would be central to the club’s long-term sporting vision and ambition to return to the summit of domestic and continental football.

Okechukwu’s Illustrious Playing Career Highlighted

Okechukwu enjoyed a distinguished playing career in Europe, featuring prominently for Brøndby IF of Denmark and Fenerbahçe SK of Turkey, where he earned global respect for his leadership, composure and defensive excellence.

On the domestic scene, he played for Enyimba FC, Flash Flamingoes FC and Iwuanyanwu Nationale FC, winning several honours during his career.

International Achievements With Nigeria

At international level, Okechukwu was a cornerstone of Nigeria’s golden generation. He was an integral member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and represented Nigeria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

He was also part of the historic Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medal-winning U-23 Dream Team I, further cementing his status as a Nigerian football icon.

By Sab Osuji



