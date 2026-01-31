Ligue 1: Awaziem Benched As Lorient Edge Nantes

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes as Nantes lost 2-1 to Lorient in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international has made 17 appearances this ongoing season for Nantes, scored one goal and bagged one assist.



Lorient took the lead in the 32nd minute through Dieng’s brilliant goal before Nantes leveled parity in the 74th minute through Abline, to silence the home supporters.

However, Kouassi scored the winning goal in the 89th minute with a low drive shot, to the delight of the vociferous Supporters.



The visitor thought they had scored the equalizer in the 93rd minute but the goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee, to the relief of the host.



The victory means Nantes sit 16th on 14 points, while Lorient move ninth on 28 points on the league table.



