Lookman Edging Closer To Atletico Madrid Move

Ademola Lookman is edging closer to Atletico Madrid, after reports the Spanish side improved their personal terms and agreed a deal with Atalanta, unlike Fenerbahce.

The Nigeria international had been trying to push for the exit over the summer towards Inter, but La Dea wouldn’t sell to a direct competitor within Serie A for under €50m.

He had seemed to be ready for Fenerbahce in January, but the Turkish team would not provide the financial guarantees demanded by Atalanta.

This would reportedly be a €40m package with most of the money upfront, as much as €35m.

Instead, the Serie A club agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid that was the same overall sum, but with different payment terms that were more suitable.

Lookman had at first resisted the idea, as he had already agreed personal terms with Fenerbahce, with reports they were offering him €9m per season plus bonuses.

Also Read: 6 Nigerians Who Made High-Profile Moves In January Transfer Window

According to Football Italia, on Saturday evening, Sportitalia, Sky Sport Italia, Fabrizio Romano and Sports Digitale all report that Atletico Madrid improved their proposal to Lookman, who is beginning to open the door to the Colchoneros.

The player was left out of the squad for tomorrow’s Serie A match against Como, so that he can focus on these last-minute negotiations.

Atalanta also favour Atletico Madrid because they already did business in January with Giacomo Raspadori’s move to Bergamo.



