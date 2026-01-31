Serie A: Orban Plays 90 Minutes As Cagliari Thrash Verona

Super Eagles forward Gift Orban played all 90 minutes as Cagliari thrashed Hellas Verona 4-0 in Saturday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 19th appearance, has netted seven goals and bagged one assist this ongoing season.



Cagliari opened the scoring when Marco Palestra rode two tackles to pull back from the byline; Adam Obert intelligently saw Mazzitelli behind him and provided the assist with a back-heel flick to drill in at the near post.

Read Also:6 Nigerians Who Made High-Profile Moves In January Transfer Window



The host made it 2-0 as Semih Kilicsoy had the ball in the net with a spectacular scissor-kick volley at the back post on Esposito’s cross after a corner. At first, he was flagged offside, but that decision was reversed following the VAR review.



Cagliari added a third late on when Perilli made an extraordinary reaction save on Michel Adopo’s header from a corner but could do nothing on Ibrahim Sulemana’s follow-up.



Verona visibly lost all confidence and capitulated to a fourth in the final minute, as Gabriele Zappa whipped a cross from the right for Riyad Idrissi to nod in from close range.



