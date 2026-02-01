Aribo Set To Join Leicester City On Loan

Joe Aribo is set to join Leicester City on loan for the remainder of the season, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has barely featured for Southampton this season, making just seven appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.

Aribo, who has six months left on his contrat with the Saints will now leave the St Mary’s Stadium, before coming a free agent in the summer.

The move will help Southampton save money on the midfielder’s salaries.

The midfielder is expected to complete the move to Leicester City before Monday’s transfer deadline day.

Aribo joined Southampton from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers in 2022.

The 29-year-old has made 111 appearances across all competitions for the Saints.

By Adeboye Amosu



