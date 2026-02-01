Close Menu
    Done Deal: Algerian Club JS Saoura Snap Up NPFL Top Scorer

    Adeboye Amosu

    Algerian club JS Saoura have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Anas Yusuf, reports Completesports.com.

    Yusuf linked up with JS Saoura from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit Nasarawa United.

    The Algerian Ligue 1 outfit confirmed the striker’s arrival on Saturday night after he successfully passed his medicals.

    The 22-year-old was top scorer in the NPFL last season with 18 goals.

    Read Also:Aribo Set To Join Leicester City On Loan

    Yusuf has already netted seven times for the Solid Miners this season, just one behind the league’s top scorer.

    The former Wikki Tourists forward was part of Nigeria’s home-based squad to the 2024 African Nations Championship which was co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

    JS Saoura currently occupy 10th position on the Ligue 1 table.

    The Eagles finished finished in fourth position last season.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

