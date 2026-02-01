Done Deal: Super Falcons’ Omewa Joins Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have officially announced the signing of forward Joy Omewa from Norwegian outfit Fortuna Hjørring.

Omewa linked up with the Tricky Trees on a permanent deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Nottingham Forest Women Head Coach, Carly Davies, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Joy Omewa to Nottingham Forest.

“Joy’s incredible goal-scoring prowess speaks for itself. She’s a dynamic forward with a natural instinct in front of goal, and her ability to find the net consistently at both club and international level makes her a fantastic addition to our squad.

“Joy is exactly the type of player who can help us push forward and achieve our ambitions.”

Upon signing, Omewa added: “I am delighted to sign for Nottingham Forest. It’s an ambitious club and I’m excited to be a part of this team.

“I can’t wait to get started for this club and I think I can add a lot to an already talented group at Forest.”

Omewa scored over 50 goals in a five-year stint with Fortuna Hjørring, winning the Danish Women’s Cup twice and Kvindeligaen league title in 2024/25.

The 23-year-old was named Player of the Season in the Danish League in the 2024/25 campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu



